SCSO: Man wanted for multiple burglaries and vehicle break-ins in Sumter County

1/2 Kevin Capell 1 Kevin Capell (long hair) Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

2/2 Kevin Capell 2 Kevin Capell (short hair) Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of several robberies and vehicle break-ins throughout the county. Deputies say they are looking for Kevin Capell, who may be armed.

Investigators say the photos provided above show Capell’s various appearances.

If you know where Capell is, call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.