Statewide tornado drill to be conducted Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says there will be a statewide tornado drill this Wednesday. The drill will start at 9 a.m.

Governor Henry McMaster designated this week to focus on severe weather and flood safety. Schools and businesses are asked to practice their tornado plans, as forecasters test the state’s tornado warning alerts.

Emergency officials say they will work with the national weather service to give safety and preparation tips for floods, tornadoes, and severe storms.