UofSC to return to the classroom full time in the fall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Sunday, the University of South Carolina announced plans to return full time to face-to-face instruction in the fall semester. The university says this not only includes class, but also a return to normal campus operations such as residential life and campus activities.

We can't wait to welcome all of you back home. We're proud to announce our plans for a full return to face-to-face classes and normal campus operations this fall, with safety and public health as the top priority. ⬇️ https://t.co/w72g4U7yML — University of South Carolina (@UofSC) March 8, 2021

UofSC officials says the school will continue to employ COVID-19 mitigation efforts, including a robust testing effort.

“While today’s announcement is great news, we still have to remain vigilant,” UofSC President Bob Caslen said. “As I’ve said throughout the pandemic, our ability to return to normal depends on members of our community doing the right things to protect themselves and others. That includes wearing face coverings and getting the vaccine when you’re eligible to receive it.”

School officials credit an expected increase in vaccine supply in the state and lower transmission rates among other factors that gives them confidence in making this move.

“I want to thank our faculty, staff and students for their flexibility, patience and creativity as we’ve navigated through this unprecedented time together,” said Caslen. “Our goal from the very beginning was to safely deliver a world class education to students, no matter the challenges. I’m excited to see that continue with full face-to-face instruction in the fall, as well as a return to the engaging and vibrant campus environment our university is known for.”