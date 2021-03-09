Governor Henry McMaster names first director of SC Office of Resilience

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster named Ben Duncan as the first director of the South Carolina Office of Resilience. As Chief Resilience Officer, Duncan will be responsible for overseeing grant programs that help repair and rebuild homes damaged by extreme weather events, such as the 2015 flooding or Hurricane Florence in 2019. Duncan will also be in charge of managing federal funds available to assist in disaster recovery.

The South Carolina Office of Resilience was established in 2020.

“Director Duncan’s exemplary leadership and wealth of experience at the Disaster Recovery Office will be critical in his new role as South Carolina’s first Chief Resilience Officer,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Look no further than his management of existing programs that have resulted in thousands of South Carolinians finding safe and reliable housing after experiencing devastating losses at the hands of natural disasters. Director Duncan is exactly who South Carolina needs leading this new office as we work to build on these successes, redouble our commitment to mitigation efforts, and widen the scope of our work to create community resilience throughout the state.”

Also included in Tuesday’s announcement, the Disaster Recovery Office is now a part of the Office of Resilience.

Duncan expressed is excitement to get ready to work in his new role.

“Through proper coordination, cooperation and collaboration, the South Carolina Office of Resilience can ensure that the state is maximizing the effectiveness of all available resources to best protect the lives and property of our citizens,” said Ben Duncan. “South Carolinians are a resilient people. Through disaster after disaster, we have seen our state bend but not break. My team is ready and excited to execute the strategic goals established by the legislature and Governor McMaster, and I am grateful for this opportunity to serve the state I love and proudly call home.”

Duncan is a graduate of Benedict College currently living in Richland County. Duncan is married with two children.

Officials say Senate confirmation is required for this position.