RCSD: Three juveniles arrested for armed robbery, deputies looking for fourth

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested three juveniles for an armed robbery in the Harbison area.

On Monday, deputies say they responded to 500 Harbison Boulevard for reports of an armed robbery of an elderly female. Once of the scene, deputies say the victim told them that she was approached by four males wearing masks, who offered to help carry her bags. When she refused, investigators say one of the suspects hit her with a gun and then pointed it at her, demanding her car keys. Authorities say the suspects got into her vehicle and fled the scene.

Deputies say they later spotted the vehicle along I-20 and attempted to pull it over. Officials say the driver refused to pull over and led deputies on a chase that went into Lexington County, where the driver struck a concrete barrier. Deputies say they arrested three juveniles on the scene, but a fourth fled the scene and is still outstanding. Investigators say the fourth juvenile has been identified.

According to officials, the three 14-year-olds brought into custody each face charges of armed robbery, grand larceny and use of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies say one of the juveniles was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and assault and battery.

Authorities say the three teens were taken to the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.