Wilkes Road residents call on city officials to help with constant flooding on their street

1/2 Image 50403841 Image: ABC Columbia

2/2 Image 50437633 Image: ABC Columbia



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some residents on Wilkes Road are calling on officials to help fix what they claim is constant flooding on their street. The residents say they are supposed to be in a non-risk flood zone.

Community members are saying flooding has caused severe property damage, including having to replace walls due to water deterioration and mold, as well as standing water under homes.

Columbia Urban League President J.T. McLawhorn says City Councilman Sam Davis has been working with residents to fix the problem.