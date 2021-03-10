CDC looking to team with Dollar General to bring more vaccines to rural communities

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says its looking to partner with Dollar General in an effort to accelerate the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in rural communities. The talks come amid concern that rural Americans, who don’t have access to big box stores, won’t get vaccinated.

Dollar General is one of the nation’s largest retailers, with more than 16,000 locations. That’s about three times the number of locations as Walmart.

No further details were available.

Dollar general recently announced it would give staff members four hours of pay to get vaccinated.