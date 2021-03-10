Consumer News: Kia recalling some vehicles for fire risk, Chipotle offering a limited edition menu item and more!

CNN– Kia is recalling nearly 380,000 SUV’s and sedans that could be at risk for catching fire. In the Sportage and Cadenza models made between 2017-2021, there’s a risk that some electronics under the hood could short circuit, causing a fire. Kia will notify the owners of affected vehicles by mail, beginning April 30. Customers will not be charged for repairs.

Clorox saw a massive demand for its cleaning wipes when the pandemic hit, and now it’s hoping to expand that reach to businesses. It has partnered with companies like United Airlines, Uber and AMC to use its wipes to keep surfaces clean. Clorox says it hass ramped up production and doesn’t expect the same types of shortages we saw when the wipes were almost impossible to find in stores.

Chipotle is offering its first customizable entree option in 17 years, and it’s only available online. Starting Thursday, Chipotle will be serving up a new hand crafted quesadilla as a digital only menu item. As part of the promotion, Chipotle will also offer free delivery when the quesadilla is ordered on the Chipotle app, or through their website. Hurry up, the free delivery promotion ends next Sunday, March 21.