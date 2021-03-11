KCSO arrests Indiana man after multi-jurisdiction chase involving reportedly stolen box truck

1/9 KCSO Box Truck Chase 1 Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

2/9 KCSO Box Truck Chase 2 Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

3/9 KCSO Box Truck Chase 3 Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

4/9 KCSO Box Truck Chase 4 Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

5/9 KCSO Box Truck Chase 5 Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office



6/9 KCSO Box Truck Chase 6 Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

7/9 KCSO Box Truck Chase 7 Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

8/9 KCSO Box Truck Chase 8 Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

9/9 KCSO Box Truck Chase 9 Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office



















COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man accused of driving a stolen box truck, after he led deputies on a multi-jurisdiction chase for over 35 miles.

Deputies say they received a stolen vehicle alert from a Flock camera on East Dekalb Street in Camden at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Thursday. Responding deputies say the individual driving the suspected stolen box truck refused to pull over and led deputies on a chase heading north on Hwy 1 toward Cassatt/Bethune. Deputies say they were able to puncture two tires to slow the chase down. Officials say the suspect tried to ram deputies multiple times. Authorities say the chase moved into Clarendon County on Hwy 1, where Clarendon County deputies joined the chase. Officials say the box truck came to a stop at Sand Hills State Parr, where the suspect fled on foot, prompting the South Carolina Forestry Commission and Department of Natural Resources to help deputies, along with KCSO K9 Skai, in their foot pursuit which ended with the arrest of the suspect.

Officials say 27-year-old Aaron Michael Wolferst, of Indiana, was arrested and will be charged with possession of stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest and other charges related to attempting to ram deputies. Authorities say Wolferst is also wanted out of Indiana for escape, sell of cocaine and stolen property offense.

Deputies say no one was injured during the chase.