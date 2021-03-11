Moderna testing out vaccine boosters to better protect against virus variants

CNN– Moderna is testing out its potential COVID-19 vaccine boosters for protection from emerging coronavirus variants. The vaccine maker announced that part of its phase two study has begun, and 60 participants who were already vaccinated with Moderna’s original COVID-19 vaccine will be given a booster of its modified vaccines.

20 people will receive a booster dose designed to address the variant. Another 20 people will receive a larger dose of that same booster. The remaining 20 will receive a booster that combines the original vaccine with the new booster to provide a broad immune response.