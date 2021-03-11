Prisma Health expanding online chat tool with text line for vaccine related questions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is offering a text line for you to ask any questions you may have about the coronavirus vaccine.

You can access the line by texting “VAXCHAT” to 83973 for vaccine related questions. For general questions regarding COVID-19, you can text “COVID19” to 83973. The chat can also be accessed by visiting prismahealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine.

“Similar to providing care to patients, a one-size-fits-all model isn’t always a useful approach,” said Nick Patel, M.D., Prisma Health’s chief digital executive. “With this online chat tool, we’re able to narrow down what information each person is seeking and provide real-time answers and a pathway forward.”

Those without internet access can get answers to their questions by calling 1-833-2PRISMA.

To find available coronavirus vaccine appointments near you, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.