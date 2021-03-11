U.S. cities see major drop in traffic in 2020 due to pandemic

CNN– Due to the pandemic, many U.S. cities saw a major drop in traffic congestion. In 2020, the average American driver spent 26 hours stuck in traffic. That’s down from 99 hours in 2019.

The biggest decline in traffic was seen in Washington D.C. Drivers spent 29 hours in traffic, which is a 77% decline from 2019.

In Columbia, our time spent in traffic was down by 16 hours compared to 2019. We’re ranked the 54 most congested city in the United States