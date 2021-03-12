Pandemic fuels 2020 as the deadliest year in the U.S. in more than a century

CNN– The pandemic made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States in more than a century. According to preliminary Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, it appears that the U.S. has not seen a year as deadly as 2020 since at least 1900s.

More than 3.3 million people died from all causes in the U.S. last year. That represents roughly a full percent point of america’s total population. The pandemic pushed the overall death rate up 15%.