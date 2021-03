Prisma Health moving Tuomey vaccination site to Sumter Civic Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health has moved one of its Midlands mass vaccination sites. Prisma officials say they closed the site at Tuomey Hospital and moved it to the Sumter Civic Center. Officials say the new site will be able to accommodate more patients.

Prisma officials say appointments originally scheduled for Tuomey will now take place at the Sumter Civic Center.