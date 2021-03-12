Prisma Health says they only received about a third of requested vaccine doses this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with Prisma Health say vaccine supply continues to limit their ability to get as many shots in arms as possible. Officials with the medical group said they received only one third of the requested amount of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week.

As of March 22, Prisma adds they will close the vaccination site at Baptist Hospital and all appointments in Columbia will be administered at Gamecock Park.