Applications now being accepted for Orangeburg Advace College

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Applications from high school students are being accepted for Orangeburg’s new advance college. Students in grades 9-12 who have completed or are enrolled in Algebra 1 and/or English 1 will be able to earn both a high school diploma and an associates degree through the Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

25 students will be selected for the new program. Applicants must submit an application, their grades and a 250 word essay. Students are also required to seek two recommendations which can come from a school administrator, counselor and teacher. You or your child can apply at www.ocsdsc.org.

Students in the Orangeburg County School District may also pick up an application at their school. Students outside of the district must send their application to Dr. Veronica Scott, Director of Secondary Schools, via hand-delivery or mail to OCSD’s District Office located at 102 Founder’s Court, Orangeburg, South Carolina 29118. Officials say the application must be postmarked on or before March 26.

“Orangeburg Advanced College will offer the students in our community the depth and rigor of post-secondary studies in a small and supportive environment,” said Dr. Andress Carter-Sims, OCSD’s Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction stated. “We are very excited to review applications, interview, and select our first cohort of 25 OAC students!”

Applications must be submitted by 2 p.m. on March 26.