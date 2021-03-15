First batch of stimulus payments being sent out

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The first batch of stimulus payments from the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package is rolling out. Direct deposits are going out first, with $1,400 for eligible people who make less than $75,000, heads of households who earn less than $112,000, will receive $500 and married couples who bring in less than $150,000.

People can check the status of their payments by going to the IRS “Get My Payment” online tool.