Lexington Police looking for suspects accused of stealing fuel containers from Saluda Hill Landscaping

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who, they say, cut a fence and stole containers of fuel from Saluda Hill Landscaping on March 5. Police say the individuals pictured above were seen in a burgundy Honda CR-V that has damage on the front passenger fender area.

If you know who these individuals are or have information about the incident, contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262.