RCSD: One dead, two arrested after rival gangs clash at Capital City Cycles

1/3 Group Pic 2 Capital City Cycles surveillance. Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

2/3 Hill J James Hill Courtesy: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

3/3 Wheat K Kristopher Wheat Courtesy: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference Monday to provide an update on the deadly violence that occurred last week at Capital City Cycles. Deputies say one man died and two men were arrested following the incident on Two Notch Road.

RCSD released surveillance footage from the incident at Capitol City Cycles last Thursday. Deputies say Corey Booth was pushed to the ground and began firing his weapon while others jumped on top of him. Sheriff Leon Lott says one of the suspects, James Hill, hit Charles Lilly, a member of his own gang, with a cane, striking the fatal blow. During the struggle, Lott says Booth fired off multiple shots. Lott says one shot hit Nathan Hatch, a member of Booth’s own gang, in the leg and two members of the other gang were shot in the upper body. Officials say those two gang members were Charles Lilly and Raymond Reese Sheriff Lott did not name the gangs involved in the incident, saying he did not want to give them any notoriety.

Authorities say Booth was stabbed during the incident but has since been released from the hospital.

“Both sides of this rivalry injured someone who was on their own side. This senseless violence caused James Hill to murder his friend, simply because he struck the wrong man and beat him to death.” Sheriff Lott said. “These gang members were driven by violence and did not care who was hurt. That business is very close to the interstate and we are lucky that bullets did not hit anyone else.”

So far, Kristopher Wheat and James Hill have been charged in the incident. Hill was charged with murder and assault by mob in the first degree, while Wheat faces charges of obstruction of justice, assault by mob and unlawful possession of a pistol.

Authorities say Hill is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and Wheat has been released on bond.

Sheriff Lott says more charges will be forthcoming.