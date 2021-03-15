Report: Cigarette sales up during COVID-19 pandemic

CNN– Cigarette sales are going up during the pandemic, while the number of people seeking help to quit smoking fell 27%. According to a new report from the North American Quitline Consortium, experts suspect it’s because of the stress associated with COVID-19. The smoking cessation group says it got 190,000 fewer calls from smokers than the year before the pandemic.

Public health experts hope that smokers will again seek to kick their cigarette habits this summer once more people are vaccinated.