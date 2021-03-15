TSA reports new pandemic travel record on Friday

CNN– Air travel in the United States has hit a new pandemic record. The Transportation Security Administration says more than 1.3 million people were screened at airports on Friday. That’s the highest number since March 15, 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still warning against air travel, even for those who are fully vaccinated. The new numbers, however, indicate that people are more confident to travel now.

Industry insiders say passenger volumes are still about 57% below pre-pandemic levels.