Consumer News: When to expect your stimulus check, Volkswagen bets big on electric and more!

CNN– Some banks are saying it may take a few days before you’ll see a stimulus check in your account. Wells Fargo said customers who expect to get their money directly deposited will start seeing it in their accounts March 17. Chase Bank also said their customers should see their money before the end of the week.

Volkswagen is betting big on battery power, by undertaking a massive expansion of battery production to cut the price of electric cars. Volkswagen said it plans to build six of what it’s calling “gigafactories” in Europe by 2030. The German car maker is shooting for a total production capacity of 240 gigawatt hours per year, saying that’s enough juice to power nearly four million of its ID.3 electric vehicles.

Air travel hit a new record over the weekend, with more people flying in the last four days than any four day period since last March. Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to put off travel for now. Here’s Mandy Gaither with more.