More countries suspending use of AstraZeneca vaccine following some reports of potentially dangerous side effects

CNN– A growing number of countries have suspended injections of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, to investigate some possibly dangerous side effects. Officials say there have been reports of blood clots, bleeding and even death in a very small number of people who received injections of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Leaders have now paused it’s use in more than ten countries.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is not available in the United States, but the Food and Drug Administration may consider emergency use authorization for it soon. Public health experts and the drug maker say there’s no evidence the vaccine increases the chances of forming blood clots, and the benefits far outweigh any risks. The World Health Organization agrees.

AstraZeneca issued a statement saying safety data on 17 million people who are already vaccinated, showed no evidence of increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis.