Take the family to movie night at the Icehouse Amphitheater with John Cena’s “Playing with Fire” this Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You’re invited to grab some popcorn and join the Town of Lexington for their showing of John Cena’s movie “Playing with Fire.” It will be at the Icehouse Amphitheater, located on West Main Street, this Friday night starting at 8 p.m.

Admission is free and there will be concessions for sale. Current COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, with social distancing and face masks.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.