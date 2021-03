Apple Maps to display COVID-19 vaccination locations near you

CNN– If you still need help finding a COVID-19 vaccination location, Apple Maps will now show you sites near you. Apple is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to show official vaccination sites.

They’re saying you can just ask Siri: “where can i get a COVID-19 vaccination?” and your iPhone will do the rest.

Apple Maps is also marking areas where coronavirus testing is available.