Atlanta officials provide update on the overnight spa shootings

CNN– Wednesday morning, the mayor of Atlanta, along with Atlanta’s police chief and other officials gave an update on the overnight spa shootings. Eight people, including six Asian women, were shot dead at three metropolitan Atlanta spas.

A suspect was taken into custody after a car chase. He was identified as 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long. According to Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant, investigators are not ready to say yet whether or not the shootings are being considered as a hate crime.

Authorities say the suspect may have frequented some of the spas.

Police determined the suspect was on his way to Florida, potentially to carry out additional shootings.