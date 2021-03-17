DHEC: 733 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 38 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 733 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 38 additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 456,296 with 7,890 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 24,026 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 4.5%.

According to the department, 1,451,942 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.