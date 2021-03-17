State lawmakers further debate open carry bill, table amendment allowing open carry without training

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There was heated debate on the Statehouse floor Wednesday, as lawmakers discussed the open carry bill. For hours, state representatives went back and forth on whether or not gun owners should be able to carry firearms out in the open.

While proponents of the measure say the bill furthers South Carolinians second amendment rights and could possibly save lives, opponents call the measure dangerous.

The so-called constitutional carry amendment, which would allow gun owners to openly carry without training, was tabled for future debate.