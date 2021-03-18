City of Sumter offices and parks closing at 1 p.m. Thursday due to weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Sumter says its administrative offices and city parks will close at 1 p.m. today due to expected severe weather. Officials say sanitation services will continue throughout the day as long as it is safe. If you are supposed to get your trash picked up Thursday and it is not picked up, officials say you should put your trash out no later than 7 a.m. Friday so crews can complete their Thursday routes.

Normal hours for parks, offices and sanitation services are expected to resume Friday.

To keep up with the latest updates from the City of Sumter, visit www.sumtersc.gov/news/city-sumter-inclement-weather.