Scientists say low-dose aspirin can reduce risk of severe COVID-19 complications

CNN– One drug that may reduce the risk of most severe coronavirus cases may already be in your medicine cabinet. New research shows that low dose aspirin may lower the risk of going to an Intensive Care Unit or dying from COVID-19.

Scientists at George Washington University say they looked into records of more than 400 coronavirus patients. Of them, those who used aspirin had their chance of needing a ventilator, going to an ICU or dying was reduced by more than 40%.