Sumter PD: Man arrested for jewelry theft, driver facing drug charge

1/2 Jawaun Ray Jawaun Ray Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

2/2 Antonio Dukes Antonio Dukes Courtesy: Sumter Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Sumter Police Department, two men are facing charges after one of them was accused of taking jewelry from several stores and attempting to sell the merchandise to another store. Around 1:15 p.m. on March 16, deputies say 21-year-old Jawaun Tylik Ray went into a jewelry store and asked to try on several rings and necklaces before running out of the store. Later than day, police say they went to Jewelry Wholesale on East Wesmark Boulevard, where they found an individual matching the suspect’s description, who was attempting to sell the stolen jewelry. Authorities say the stolen merchandise, valued nearly $12,000, was recovered and Ray was charged with two counts of grand larceny.

Sumter Police say they placed Ray in custody as well as a man parked in a car outside, who they say drove Ray there. According to authorities, 20-year-old Antonio Donta Dukes was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute when police found a quantity of marijuana as well as a gun in his vehicle.

Investigators say they also believe Ray may be connected with a similar snatch-and-grab incident from February 20 at Jewelry Wholesale.

Both men were taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.