U.S. House hold moment of silence for Atlanta spa shooting victims

CNN– We’re learning more about the victims of Tuesday’s deadly shooting that left eight people dead in the Atlanta area. The medical examiner has released the names of four of the women killed at two spas in the city.

The victims of Tuesday’s shooting are:

74-year-old Soon C. Park.

51-year-old Hyun Grant.

69-year-old Suncha Kim.

63-year-old Yong A. Yue.

Victim identities at the third shooting location in suburban Atlanta are:

33-year-old Delaina Yaun.

54-year-old Paul Andre Michels.

49-year-old Xiaojie Tan.

44-year-old Daoyou Feng.

Today the United States House of Representatives held a moment of silence for the victims.