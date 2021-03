Grab that Mask- City of Columbia has extended mask ordinance for another 60 days

Columbia, SC (WOLO)–If you’re headed into the City of Columbia this weekend, grab that mask.

Earlier this week, City Council voted to extend the emergency mask ordinance.

While the extension lasts sixty days, Columbia city leaders say they can bring the order to an end at any time, if data shows it is safe.

The City of Columbia has had a mask ordinance in place since June of last year.