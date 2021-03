AstraZeneca says its vaccine is 79% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19

CNN– AstraZeneca released results from its United States phase three vaccine trial Monday, saying it’s 79% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization. The results now pave the way for AstraZeneca to apply for an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The company says it will do so in early April.