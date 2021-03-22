Dabo Swinney responds to sexual assault allegations against Deshaun Watson

CLEMSON, S.C. — As Dabo Swinney met with the media Monday night, he was asked for his reaction to the allegations against his former quarterback at Clemson Deshaun Watson.

Watson has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault and harassment, with one attorney filing 13 separate lawsuits against him.

While Swinney couldn’t specifically comment on the legal nature of the lawsuits, he said he loves Watson like a son, and in his time at Clemson Watson was “nothing but exemplary in every area.”

Watson responded on social media denying all wrongdoings and saying he looks forward to clearing his name.