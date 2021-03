Midlands Mugshots- March 21

5/17

DYCHES, LESLIE NATHANIEL

DRUGS/TRAFFIC COCAINE 28G OR MORE BUT <100G-1ST OFF DUI / DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LESS THAN .10, 2ND OFFENSE TRAFFIC / HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS, DUS AS PER HABITUAL TR TRAFFIC/DUS LICENSE NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI - 2ND OFFENSE-LEXINGTON CO.