NFL welcoming select number of fans at this year’s draft

CNN– The NFL is going to let fans attend this year’s draft, saying it will be held with a select number of prospects and fans at various downtown Cleveland locations. Although the league hasn’t said yet how many prospects will take the stage in Cleveland, they did say the 86th draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1.

The 2021 NFL Draft venues will be FirstEnergy stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.