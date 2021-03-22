USC PD, Crimestoppers asking for information about vehicle tampering, thefts in Greek Village area

1/6 Susp F150 2 Suspect vehicle Courtesy: Midlands Crimestoppers

2/6 Susp F150 Copy Suspect vehicle Courtesy: Midlands Crimestoppers

3/6 7 11 Susp 2 Male suspect Courtesy: Midlands Crimestoppers

4/6 7 11 Susp 1 Male suspect Courtesy: Midlands Crimestoppers

5/6 7 11 F Susp2 Female suspect Courtesy: Midlands Crimestoppers



6/6 7 11 F Susp1 Male suspect Courtesy: Midlands Crimestoppers











COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Midlands Crimestoppers are asking for information about a string of more than 20 incidents of vehicle tampering and thefts that occurred in the Greek Village area of campus. Officials say the incidents at 800 Blossom Street, happened during the early morning hours of February 28.

Law enforcement has developed three suspects from these incidents and need your help identifying them. According to authorities, the first suspect is a white male who stands around 6 feet tall, wore a white baseball cap, dark mask, a dark long sleeved shirt and pants. Officials describe the second suspect as a white female with long dark hair, wearing a white T-shirt and a dark coat. Authorities say the third suspect is a white male and do not provide any further description.

According the authorities, the male suspects were walking around to vehicles, pulling on door handles and taking various items from several vehicles. Officials say the suspects then put the items in their truck, a 2004-2008 white Ford F-150 with a black bull bar on the front bumper, white mirrors, pillar trim and a toolbox. Officials say the female suspect was seen on surveillance footage at a 7-11 on 12th Street in West Columbia using a credit card stolen out of one of the vehicles.

If you know who any of these individuals are or have any information about these incidents, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online to crimesc.com.