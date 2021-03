Inventory of homes for sale hit record low last month

CNN– There is some good news for home sellers, but bad news for home buyers trying to find their perfect home. The National Association of Realtors says the inventory of homes for sale was at a record low last month.

A little over one million homes were for sale in February, a record drop of about 30% from a year ago. At the same time, the median home price is now 16% higher than a year ago, at $313,000.