One SC Fund receives $1.5 million gift for COVID-19 response effort

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The organization tasked with helping South Carolina’s communities in need protect themselves during the pandemic received a big financial boost. Tuesday morning, officials announced the Duke Endowment’s gift of $1.5 million to the One SC Fund’s COVID-19 response effort. It is the largest single gift the group has ever seen.

A spokesperson for One SC says the money will be used for things like food insecurity, education support, rent and utility assistance, mental health support and vaccine access.

Officials say grant applications are open for Priority 1 counties.