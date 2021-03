Raise money for a good cause by participating in this year’s virtual Midlands Heart Walk!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can lace up your shoes to raise money for the American Heart Association with the virtual Midlands Heart Walk this year! It starts this Saturday at 9 a.m.

You can register to walk wherever you are, or you can simply donate to the cause. The organization is looking to raise $450,000.

Visit midlandsheartwalk.org for more information.