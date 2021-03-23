Supreme Court to reconsider death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber

CNN– The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear the Justice Department’s case against the Boston Marathon bomber. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his brother set bombs off at the 2013 Boston Marathon, killing three spectators and injuring hundreds.

Tsarnaev received the death sentence, but a federal appeals court vacated the sentence in July. The appeals court cited “jury selection issues” and a failure to properly screen jurors for bias as an unfair trial.