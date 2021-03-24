A year into the pandemic, U.S. hospitals and staff left exhausted, overwhelmed

CNN– From burned out medical staff to frustration over vaccine supplies, United States hospitals are in shambles according to a new report from the Department of Health and Human Services. Research shows the challenges in U.S. hospitals are largely related to the ongoing intensity of having to deal with COVID-19 for a year.

Hospitals reported long hours, more shifts, time away from family and increased responsibilities caused by the pandemic has left staff exhausted, mentally fatigued and sometimes experiencing possible PTSD. Administrators said since hospital employees were the only people permitted to be present at the time of a patient’s death due to restrictions, it took a significant toll on medical teams.