Atlanta man arrested after being found in Publix bathroom with several firearms, body armor.

CNN– An Atlanta man has been charged after carrying five firearms and body armor into a grocery store. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot and charges being brought against Rico Marley. The 22-year-old is charged with six counts of possession of a firearm or knife during commission of/or attempt to commit certain felonies. He is also being charged with five counts criminal attempt to commit a felony.

According to police, the man went into a Publix supermarket Wednesday, openly carrying a rifle and entered a bathroom. A witness told store management, who then called police to arrest Marley when he came out of the bathroom. That’s when they found he had two long guns and three pistols in addition to the armor.