Boulder mourns as they seek answers in deadly grocery store shooting

The 21 year old suspected gunman is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday morning

(CNN) — Investigators are find trying to find answers as to why an alleged mass killer targeted a Boulder, Colorado grocery store killing 10 people, including the first police officer to respond on the scene.

Local authorities and the F.B.I are combing through the suspected gunman’s online activity and interviewing people who know him as he prepares to make his first appearance in front of a judge Thursday morning.

Darryl Forges is in boulder with the latest.