Columbia Police investigating assault on Harden Street, release surveillance video

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they are investigating an assault that occurred on the 800 block of Harden Street on March 18.

Investigators believe several males assaulted a 24-year-old man in the Five Points area. The victim is currently in the hospital, continuing to recover from his injuries.

Police have released surveillance video that shows the assault from a distance.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Crimestoppers. You can call 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online to crimesc.com.