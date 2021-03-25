Pfizer starts testing COVID-19 vaccine on children under 12

CNN– Pfizer has started testing its coronavirus vaccine in children under the age of 12. The company says at least two children have received the first shot. 114 children will be enrolled in the 5-11 age group. Pfizer is first determining the appropriate dose for them before moving to younger children.

Like adults, children will be on a two-dose schedule, 21 days apart. Pfizer has already evaluated the vaccine in more than 2,200 children between the ages 12-15, saying the findings were strong enough to encourage trials in younger children.