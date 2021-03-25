Southwest Airlines returns to pre-pandemic boarding group procedures

CNN– Southwest Airlines has ended its pandemic policy and is resuming its traditional boarding procedures. The airline began boarding passengers in groups of 30 on March 15. It had been boarding passengers in groups of 10 since it unveiled its “Southwest Promise” health and safety protocols in May.

A company spokesperson says Southwest customers are familiar with the airline’s standard boarding style, and should expect the normal process as they start flying again.

Southwest is not the first airline to revert to pre-pandemic boarding procedures.