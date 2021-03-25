Study finds COVID-19 vaccine both safe and effective in pregnant women

CNN– A new study has found COVID-19 vaccines are effective and safe in pregnant and lactating women. Researchers in Massachusetts looked at 131 women who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Among them, nearly 90% were pregnant or lactating. Researchers found they had the same vaccine-induced antibody levels as non-pregnant women.

Researchers also found no evidence of more intense side effects in pregnant and lactating women compared to the general population.