TSA reports second straight week with more than one million airline passengers

CNN– The airline industry is still rebounding with passengers as the Transportation Security Administration says it has screened more than one million people for two straight weeks. Theses numbers, however, are still down from pre-pandemic levels. On Wednesday, more than 1.1 million people flew. That’s only 54% of those who traveled on that day in 2019.

The uptick in passengers means more flights. United Airlines says it will resume service to international points, and add multiple flights to its United States domestic vacation destinations.